You could get in trouble for getting mysterious packages in mail

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), it depends on what's in it and what you do about it.
Contents of packages that pose a risk to U.S. agriculture or the environment are considered illegal and could land you with a steep fine under USDA regulations, but there are ways to avoid it.
SEE ALSO: Officials warn not to open unsolicited packages of seeds labeled from China
APHIS guidelines on receiving foreign plants, food and other agriculture products in the mail are:
- The USDA recommends you ask friends and family for notice before receiving items in the mail.
- Let U.S. merchants handle importing for your purchases to eliminate your liability
- Lookout for counterfeit items when making purchases
- Don't assume everything you buy oversees is legal in the U.S.
- Don't accept re-shipment of items seized by DHS Customs and Border Protection
- Always check the status of import regulations
This warning comes in the midst of states' agriculture departments advising residents about receiving unsolicited seeds from China.
READ MORE: Beware! Texans getting mystery seeds from China unsolicited, says agriculture chief
If you're unsure about a package containing agricultural products in the mail, you're urged to call APHIS at (877) 770-5990 or email permits@aphis.usda.gov.
RELATED: Montgomery Co. woman receives package of seeds from China
Follow Raven Ambers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.