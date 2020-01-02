Mystery flasher baffles The Heights residents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors in The Houston Heights are on the lookout for a flasher. The man, described by multiple eyewitnesses, has been seen riding a small, red bicycle around roughly 5th-8th streets, between Columbia and Yale."I was walking my dog, saw the red bicycle, and I thought immediately about what I read on Nextdoor," said one woman, who saw the flasher but did not want her name used. "I ran away quickly."More than a dozen people have commented on various sightings of the flasher on Nextdoor posts since mid-December."We have had multiple reports coming in through Nextdoor, talking about a man between 50-70 years old on a red bicycle," confirmed Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.Rosen said The Heights area deputies are actively searching for the suspect, but encourage those who are witnesses to file official reports with his office with a phone call."That's what we're here to do," he said, adding that Nextdoor posts alone are not law enforcement reports, and they would like witnesses to reach out.In addition, Constable Rosen said his deputies made contact with a man speculated on social media to be the flasher. They determined he is not the suspect and the speculations are not accurate.