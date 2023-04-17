Brainy new Houston-based wellness app keeps you healthy while watching for future issues

Everything you need for your health journey in one app: fitness, nutrition and community support.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Meet Laura. She's not human, but she could be the key to your aging healthfully. She's the digital wellness coach on myAvos, a groundbreaking app that launched this week from OptiChroniX.



Now meet Le Dam, the woman behind the app. Dam is a medical doctor, as well as CEO and co-founder of OptiChroniX. While practicing medicine in her birthplace of Australia, Dam realized that her life of prescribing medications to patients who were already sick was not how she had envisioned helping people. She knew that prevention, using the five pillars of healthy aging - nutrition, activity, sleep, health, and stress - was the way to keep patients fit and happy into their golden years.

She returned to California, where she lived after leaving Houston as a youth, to work at a startup with the goal of one day heading a company of her own. She met Swiss-based COO and co-founder, Rene Gilvert, on LinkedIn.

"He was looking for a medical doctor to join his startup," Dam recalls. "We were so well aligned that we decided to join forces." Now, the team works remotely in locations ranging from Dam's home in Houston to Portugal.

