Exploring Huntsville's Museums

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- As this pandemic continues, we're all looking for safe activities to do with our families.Huntsville has several museums, like the HEARTS Veterans Museum."The HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas is a living museum," explained Executive Director Tara Burnett. "We honor the military service and the history of the military from Texas and all over the United States.""This is a prime time for kids to actually sit down and learn the history of our nation," said volunteer PFC Robert Kane. "It's humbling."The Wynne Home Arts and Visitor Center is also open."It's a historic home that was built in the 1880s and it's also an art museum and we also offer art classes," explained Director Sarah Faulkner. "Our mission is to promote and share the arts and our community heritage and we do that through performances, art classes, exhibits."Sam Houston Memorial Museum has both indoor and outdoor options for visitors"Sam Houston was one of the most prominent people in Huntsville because he was a senator when he lived here," said Curator Jude Routh. "I think he was the greatest Texas hero to ever live. I am honored to be able to be here."