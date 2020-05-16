Here's a list of museums set to reopen in Houston

The Lone Star Flight Museum reopens May 23

The Holocaust Museum and the Buffalo Soldiers Museum both reopen May 26

The Children's Museum is set to reopen June 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Museums are joining the growing list of places that are opening their doors again across Houston and the Houston Museum of Natural Science is at the front of the line.It will operate at a 25 percent capacity and will have frequently cleaned surfaces.Staff will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked.They also encourage visitors to print tickets at home to avoid crowds.Visitors over the age of 10 will be required to wear a face covering.Here are some of the next museums to reopen: