Here's a list of museums set to reopen in Houston

It will operate at a 25 percent capacity and will have frequently cleaned surfaces.
Staff will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked.
They also encourage visitors to print tickets at home to avoid crowds.
Visitors over the age of 10 will be required to wear a face covering.
Here are some of the next museums to reopen:
- The Lone Star Flight Museum reopens May 23
- The Holocaust Museum and the Buffalo Soldiers Museum both reopen May 26
- The Children's Museum is set to reopen June 1
