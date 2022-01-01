A spike in the demand for free COVID-19 tests ahead of the New Year, as case numbers rise

41,357 people were tested for #Covid19 at HHD-affiliated sites during the week of 12/16/21. That's the most ever in a week, topping the 41,325 tested during the week of 1/7/21. Thank you, #Houston for using #LayersOfProtection: #Vaccination + #boosters + #masks + #tests! #hounews pic.twitter.com/ClMaHthytK