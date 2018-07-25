Prominent Houston doctor was shot 3 times, medical examiner says

EMBED </>More Videos

Funeral services have been announced for a Houston doctor who was fatally shot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A prominent Houston doctor murdered last Friday in the Texas Medical Center was shot three times, according to a medical examiner.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot while riding his bike to work. The shooter was also riding a bike.

According to the medical examiner, the doctor was shot in the head, torso and left upper extremity.

Authorities have released a sketch and several surveillance photos of the suspect who is seen following the doctor.

SEE ALSO: Mark Hausknecht seen in new surveillance photos with suspect who shot and killed him

EMBED More News Videos

A newly released surveillance video shows the moments before a Houston cardiologist was killed.



A former FBI agent says the doctor may have been targeted.

Police still do not have a motive. They are asking anyone who has more surveillance videos or photos to call them.

On Saturday, a memorial service will be held for the doctor at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street at 10 a.m.



Dr. Hausknecht's family says all are welcome to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to one of his favorite charities.

You can click here to see the list of charities he supported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
17-year-old charged in violent crash that killed his classmates
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
16-year-old killed in Conroe after allegedly playing with gun
Authorities use Find My iPhone to track suspected car thief
Carmelo Anthony expected to sign with Rockets after Hawks trade
Ambulance driver injured in violent crash in southwest Houston
Popeyes worker fired after recording roaches inside restaurant
Show More
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Man known as 'Pancho Claus' hospitalized in McAllen
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
A Texan is now a millionaire after Tuesday's lottery drawing
Service to be held Saturday for murdered Houston doctor
More News