Houston police release sketches of 2 men wanted for murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released sketches of two men they say were involved in a murder earlier this month.On Friday, Nov. 13, at about 9:40 p.m., Julian Cobos was at the Graham apartments, located at 250 Uvalde when he was shot to death.Cobos, who was also known as "Juju," was in the common area of the apartments near building 17 with a friend, police say.Officials add that three Black males approached Cobos and tried to rob him. He was shot as he tried to get away.Police released composite sketches of two of the suspects wanted in the murder. Details on the third suspect were not immediately disclosed.