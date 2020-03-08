Teacher and her sons killed in apparent murder-suicide by father in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are dead after deputies say a family's 48-year-old father shot and killed them all in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting in the 9200 block of Sebastian Drive around 5 a.m.



Deputies said they found Ryan Brown, 48, his wife Lynnette Brown, 49, and their two sons Sam Brown, 16, and Hayes Brown, 13, dead inside of the home. The family's two dogs were also shot to death.

The wife and her two children were all a part of Lamar CISD. Lynnette was a teacher at Ray Elementary, Hayes was an eighth grader at Briscoe Junior High, and Sam was a junior at Foster High School.

Sam was a member of Foster High School's varsity baseball team, making his debut just before his death.

Texas Prep Baseball, a publication observing the sport at the high school level, plans to honor Sam.




Deputies say it's unclear what pushed Ryan to commit the crime.



"It's unfortunate, we've been to these before. Let's just say if you are suicidal, if you are not feeling well about things and you are having an argument with your family. Just get some help, you don't have to harm your family. In this case, we have an entire family that is gone. That's a sad day. That's a sad day," Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Neighbors told ABC13 they were totally shocked.

"Totally shocked. I mean, you never know what's going on in people's house until something happens, I guess. Based on what I knew they were OK people. They moved in about a year after I did. I've been here 10 years. They were decent people," neighbor James Tudmon said. "I talked to them, spoke to them. They walked their dogs. Their sons came down here and played with my grandson. I would see the older kid and his father throwing a baseball out in the street. They were the typical family, you know?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countysuicideteen killedwoman killedman killedmurder suicide
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News