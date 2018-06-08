STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --The girlfriend of a man whose body was not found for more than a day, despite being in a car outside a busy Stafford KFC, is pleading for information leading to his killer.
Theodore Emiko, also known by his artist name "Chase Anthony," was shot to death inside his car which was parked outside the KFC located on the Southwest Freeway at Kirkwood. It happened in September 2016. His body was found more than 24 hours later.
Emiko's son, Marcus, was just a few weeks old. His girlfriend says he had embraced fatherhood.
"That was the one thing he wanted to be in life. He was destined to be. It's what made him happy," Devenhy Ray told Eyewitness News.
Marcus is now 22 months old, happy and healthy. However, there is tragedy in his life that he doesn't yet know.
"I just see his dad and it's upsetting everyday," said Ray.
Security video released by Stafford police shows a man hopping into Emiko's blue 2009 Jaguar. Then 10 minutes later, the man hurriedly gets out and gets into the back seat of a dark-colored, possibly green, four-door passenger car, believed to be a Chevrolet Cruze. Two unidentified passengers are also in the car. Investigators want to find the man.
"That person was the last person, we believe, to see Mr. Emiko alive, and we believe that person would be a subject of interest in his homicide, in his death," said Officer A.J. Tyler with the Stafford Police Department.
Police are not sure why the men were meeting. The case has stumped them for almost two years and it's especially hard since they investigate only one to two murders a year in their city of about 18,000 people.
"Somebody knows something," said Tyler.
Meantime, Ray prays for strength and a break in the case. She wants her boyfriend's killer caught and she wants justice, for a father their son will never know.
"It hurts my soul, my insides. It burns my insides up. It kills me," Ray said. "We were so happy and I'll never understand why."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477) or http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.
Information could earn up to a $5,000 cash reward.
