Murder charge dismissed for man accused in 2018 shooting death of 8-year-old in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder charge has been dismissed for a man accused in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in 2018.
Then 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins was killed when he was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car outside of a nail salon in the Third Ward on March 1, 2018. He was on life support weeks before he died.
Just one month after the shooting, then 18-year-old Lockett was charged with murder.
Now, three years later, court documents show the murder charge against Lockett in this case was dismissed due to him being convicted in another case.
While it doesn't mention what case Lockett was convicted of, records read "probable cause existed at the time of filing - recent recantation of identification by eyewitness means the state can no longer prove beyond a reasonable doubt."
