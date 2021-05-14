Murder charge dismissed for man accused in 2018 shooting death of 8-year-old in Third Ward

EMBED <>More Videos

Murder charge dismissed for suspect in 2018 shooting death of boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder charge has been dismissed for a man accused in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in 2018.

Then 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins was killed when he was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car outside of a nail salon in the Third Ward on March 1, 2018. He was on life support weeks before he died.

Just one month after the shooting, then 18-year-old Lockett was charged with murder.

RAW VIDEO: Lockett appears in court

Now, three years later, court documents show the murder charge against Lockett in this case was dismissed due to him being convicted in another case.

While it doesn't mention what case Lockett was convicted of, records read "probable cause existed at the time of filing - recent recantation of identification by eyewitness means the state can no longer prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimefatal shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News