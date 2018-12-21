FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are searching for eight suspects who stole multiple weapons from a gun store in Fort Bend County.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office responded to an alarm at the Fountain Firearms Investments Inc. located in the 9400 block of Highway 6 around 4 a.m.
New surveillance video from the gun store shows the thieves ransacking the place after they smashed into the store in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.
Deputies say shortly after the suspects entered the store, a Ford Explorer SUV backed into the business and the suspects gathered an unknown number of guns, assorted pistols and rifles.
"Someone out there is acquainted with any or all of these suspects," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.
Suspect Descriptions:
Suspect 1: Wore a dark gray or black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.
Suspect 2: Wore a black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes.
Suspect 3: Wore a light green hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.
Suspect 4: Wore a bright blue hoodie, light blue jeans and blue shoes.
Suspect 5: Wore a black hoodie, light blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
Suspect 6: Wore a dark hoodie, black pants and dark-colored shoes.
Suspect 7: Wore a dark hoodie and blue jeans.
Suspect 8: Wore light blue sweat pants and a green ski mask.