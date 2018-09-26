Multiple people hurt after group storms home in N. Harris Co.

A north Harris County neighborhood is on alert as deputies search for suspects in a violent home invasion Wednesday night.The neighborhood is located just off T.C. Jester and the North Beltway. One man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were also multiple others hurt after the break-in.Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office say a group of men, possibly four Hispanic males, forced their way into a home.Authorities say the group appeared to have drove away in a light-colored crossover-type SUV.Neighbors tell us a large extended family lives inside the home with multiple children. Deputies say there were several minor injuries, but only one person was taken to the hospital.There's no word on what the men were looking for or if they got away with anything.