Nonprofit providing showers, hygiene stations to Houston homeless

HOUSTON, Texas -- Beginning May 10, mobile showers and hygiene stations will be available to those in need every Monday at Northwest Assistance Ministries, through a new partnership with Houston-based nonprofit Moving Waters.Founded by Jennifer Park in 2019, Moving Waters aims to improve the quality of life for homeless individuals across the Greater Houston area by providing mobile showers and hygiene stations through partnerships with other assistance organizations."By restoring their dignity, we provide hope. In addition to restoring hope, Moving Waters will address the public health crises that exist among our homeless brothers and sisters due to communicable diseases that are easily preventable with simple hygiene practices," Park said.According to Park, Moving Waters also aims to positively impact clients by addressing physical, mental, and spiritual wellness; establishing attainable goals for health and hygiene; empowering clients to take accountability of their own health; and showing respect for themselves and others. The nonprofit also aims to bridge the gap between the homeless and the housed through compassion and service."Moving Waters will be a catalyst for poverty alleviation by lovingly addressing the needs of the homeless across the whole person continuum, working toward spiritual and personal enrichment, and reminding communities that each person deserves to have their basic human needs met," Park said. "Moving Waters' mobile shower service, the first step in personal enrichment, distinguishes itself from other organizations that work to meet basic human needs by going to where homeless find temporary shelter."Those in need can visit Moving Waters' mobile shower and hygiene stations on Mondays at NAM, located at 15555 Kuykendahl Rd."We are excited about this partnership that allows Northwest Assistance Ministries to serve the community in a different way, and lets us continue our mission of providing people with basic human needs," NAM President and CEO Les Cave said.