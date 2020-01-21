Pets & Animals

Park evacuated after mountain lion attacks boy

LAKE FOREST, California -- A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old boy at a California park was found and euthanized, officials said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital after the incident at a wilderness park in Trabuco Canyon, a small community southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck, officials said. The family's father threw a backpack at the animal and it let the boy go and instead, grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.



Law enforcement responded and found the animal in the tree. Because of what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child was last listed in stable condition.


During the search, sheriff's deputies evacuated the park with assistance from a helicopter.
