Motorcyclist slams into innocent driver while leading police on high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was not injured when a speeding motorcyclist slammed into her SUV during a high-speed chase on Houston's west side.Troopers said they tried to pull over the man riding a motorcycle on the Katy Freeway, but he took off and led officers on a chase reaching 140 mph.Investigators say the motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near Sherwood Forest.The man on the bike broke both of his legs, and will be charged with felony evading.