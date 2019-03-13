HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was not injured when a speeding motorcyclist slammed into her SUV during a high-speed chase on Houston's west side.
Troopers said they tried to pull over the man riding a motorcycle on the Katy Freeway, but he took off and led officers on a chase reaching 140 mph.
Investigators say the motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near Sherwood Forest.
The man on the bike broke both of his legs, and will be charged with felony evading.
Motorcyclist slams into innocent driver while leading police on high-speed chase
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News