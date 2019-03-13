Motorcyclist slams into innocent driver while leading police on high-speed chase

EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist slams into innocent driver at 100 MPH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was not injured when a speeding motorcyclist slammed into her SUV during a high-speed chase on Houston's west side.

Troopers said they tried to pull over the man riding a motorcycle on the Katy Freeway, but he took off and led officers on a chase reaching 140 mph.

Investigators say the motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near Sherwood Forest.

The man on the bike broke both of his legs, and will be charged with felony evading.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasemotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing
Houston Weather: Rain moves across SE Texas today... more possible Thursday morning
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Reward offered for father's killer in Sunnyside robbery
Former bounty hunter with gun chases porch pirate
Hooded men kill 8, themselves in Brazil school shooting
Show More
Tesla keeps pets cool in locked car with 'Dog Mode'
Galveston police officer arrested on child indecency charge
Cardinal sentenced to 6 years in prison for abusing 2 boys
Woman arrested for hitting trooper in Sugar Land and taking off
Possible damaging winds reported across parts of Texas
More TOP STORIES News