Motorcyclist killed in crash with Houston METRO bus near Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash just after noon in the Galleria area.

The wreck involving a METRO bus happened on Woodway at N. Post Oak.

A witness told ABC13 he grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames, but he couldn't save the motorcyclist.

The witness says the bus had the green light when the collision took place.

There are no reports of any injuries on the bus.
