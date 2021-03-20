motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist killed in Beltway 8 crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died early Saturday in a crash with a vehicle along Beltway 8 in east Harris County, authorities said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the Beltway near Tidwell.

The motorcyclist was southbound on the Beltway feeder when a Mazda 3 crossed several lanes in an attempt to turn into a driveway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The Mazda struck the motorcycle during the lane change, sending it into a curb before it crashed into a utility pole, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene after it happened, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, died at the scene.

Deputies said they believe intoxication was a possible factor in the crash and arrested the Mazda's driver.

The crash was at least the third fatal collision in the Houston area this weekend. One person was killed in a crash on the Gulf Freeway near Sauer Street. Another person was killed Friday night in a deadly hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County.
