HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says a motorcyclist is dead after he lost control and was thrown off the bike over the 610 connector ramp at the Eastex Freeway.
Details at 11am . A man is dead after falling off his motorcycle during a chase. This is his motorcycle. https://t.co/4YQ2523BJK pic.twitter.com/SzJS1hfCIX— Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) August 30, 2018
According to a tweet from authorities, this all started as a chase from downtown.
SkyEye was over the scene, where the bike was along the wall on the ramp.
The motorcyclist died.
The 610 ramp and the feeder along Highway 59 are closed.
