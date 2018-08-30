Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp during chase in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorcyclist dies after losing control and falling over ramp during chase.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says a motorcyclist is dead after he lost control and was thrown off the bike over the 610 connector ramp at the Eastex Freeway.



According to a tweet from authorities, this all started as a chase from downtown.

SkyEye was over the scene, where the bike was along the wall on the ramp.

The motorcyclist died.

The 610 ramp and the feeder along Highway 59 are closed.
Live traffic map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasetrafficHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Neighbors in shock after suicide that led to doorbell ringer
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Tony Kemp saved Justin Verlander and we are thankful for him
HPD arrests 69 people for engaging in prostitution
Raging fire spreads to 4 buildings in Montrose
Crews working to free trapped person after violent crash
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
NO TRAINING: Woman accused of being 'fake' dentist
Show More
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after being punched
Mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Ex-Dallas officer sentenced to 15 years for teen's murder
Couple: Strangers hijacked hotel stay, racked up huge bill
More News