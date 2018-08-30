Details at 11am . A man is dead after falling off his motorcycle during a chase. This is his motorcycle. https://t.co/4YQ2523BJK pic.twitter.com/SzJS1hfCIX — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) August 30, 2018

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office says a motorcyclist is dead after he lost control and was thrown off the bike over the 610 connector ramp at the Eastex Freeway.According to a tweet from authorities, this all started as a chase from downtown.SkyEye was over the scene, where the bike was along the wall on the ramp.The motorcyclist died.The 610 ramp and the feeder along Highway 59 are closed.