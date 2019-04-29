Motorcyclist crashes while giving driver 'the finger' in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing on the North Eldridge Parkway.Deputies say he crashed after he gave the finger to a woman he was passing.A woman told authorities she was driving north on Eldridge when the motorcyclist passed her Suburban on the right and gave her the finger. He then turned around and did it a second time, but lost control and crashed."After he gave her the finger a second time, he lost control, hit the curb and struck his head. He was unconscious at the scene," said Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal.The motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.Deputies say the other driver did not strike him.