Man caught on doorbell camera stealing motorcycle from single father of 3 in NW Harris County

The motorcycle belonged to a single father of three who told ABC13 that the bike is meant everything to him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from a single father of three in a northwest Harris County apartment complex, police said.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 26, at the gated Prose Champions apartment complex on FM 1960 West.

The suspect is seen walking past the camera and, a few seconds later, walking with the motorcycle through the apartment hallway.

The victim, Darin, who asked only for his first name to be used, hopes that detectives will find the bike and the suspect who took it, especially since his neighbor's Ring doorbell camera caught clear images.

"It sucks because my bike is everything," he said.

"At this point, it doesn't make sense," he said. "Everyone works hard for what they have, and nothing should be stolen because you think it's nice when you could work for it yourself."

His matte black and white Yamaha R6 was been rebuilt and has gold forks and a crash cage.

It was stolen from a man who said he was trying to make it.

"I don't bother anybody. I'm a single father with three kids. I do what I have to. I haven't done anything wrong. I don't know the person and don't care to know them. All I want is my bike back."

Darin said he wants the person responsible to be caught and would like his bike returned.

Darin says the bike has identifying marks.

"It's a dent on my tank as well as on my exhaust, because my bike slid. My bike is everything. It's my stress reliever. I'm able to get away and enjoy myself," Darin said.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.