Mother of baby kidnapped from Florida hospital says abductor should get no mercy

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman whose newborn was stolen from her arms 20 years ago told a judge no mercy should be shown to the kidnapper. (KABC)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A woman whose newborn was stolen from her arms 20 years ago told a judge no mercy should be shown to the kidnapper.

The Florida Times-Union reports Shanara Mobley testified Thursday that Gloria Williams preyed on her as a naive 16-year-old.

The 52-year-old Williams posed as a nurse at a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 when she approached Mobley eight hours after her daughter, Kamiyah Mobley, was born. She took the baby and disappeared.

Williams took Kamiyah to South Carolina, where she raised her as Alexis Manigo. The ruse began falling apart two years ago when the girl tried to get a driver's license but didn't have a valid birth certificate.

Williams was arrested in 2017 and pleaded guilty to kidnapping in March. Judge Mariane Aho could give Williams 22 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingarrestbabyabductionu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teen abducted at birth still loves only mom she's known
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News