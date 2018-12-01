Woman gives birth while overdosing on heroin in Burger King

On August 3rd, Elizabeth Sanders gave birth to a baby in a fast food bathroom.

She says, while giving birth, she was so high that she didn't even realize what was happening.

"I kind of remember having like an urge to go to the bathroom, you know, and then that was it."

The baby's father was present and also high on Xanax and heroin that day. He was found nearby, passed out in his car.

"We both had no heartbeat," Sanders says.

She says she has been fighting addiction since she was 20 years old, and tried to get help when she was pregnant.

Sanders is now in recovery, and hopes to get her baby back soon.
