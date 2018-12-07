JUSTICE HAS ARRIVED !! MOTHER WHO STARVED HER 5 YEAR OLD STEP SON AND KEPT HIM LOCKED IN A CLOSET UNDER STAIRS WAS FOUND GUILTY TODAY IN COURT!!



In Feb 2015 Tammi Bleimeyer was arrested and charged with felony injury to a child by omission. pic.twitter.com/YIyaMjX7r5 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 7, 2018

A mother who starved her child has been found guilty in court, authorities say.In February 2014, Tammi Bleimeyer, 37, was charged with injury to a child by omission.She is guilty of forcing her then 5-year-old son, Jordan Bleimeyer, to live in a filthy closet.In March 2014, the victim's then-16-year-old stepbrother alerted deputies to the alleged abuse. He said the boy was forced to wear a diaper and live in a closet under the stairs with no food. But deputies say that victim had allegedly been removed from the home by Bleimeyer, his stepmother, before authorities showed up.Deputies say they tried to find the child, but that Tammi and the boy's father, Bradley Bleimeyer, 24, were being uncooperative.The next day, authorities used cell phone records to find the child, who they believed was in imminent danger. They tracked Tammi Bleimeyer's cell phone to a motel in Humble, where they found the child. He was in the motel with the woman, they say, and that they noticed Bradley leaving earlier in the day.Deputies say they noticed the boy had bumps, bruises, and was severely underweight. They say because of his appearance, they called emergency personnel and the child was transported to an Humble hospital and then later to Texas Children's Hospital.