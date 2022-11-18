HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston

The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of a mother of two who was fatally stabbed on her birthday on Nov. 1.

Renesha Thomas' remains are still in Houston because her mother says close relatives were not listed on her insurance. That made the process of making final arrangements more difficult.

Thomas was stabbed to death inside her apartment on Richmond Avenue near the Westpark Toll Road in west Houston. Her body was found on the bed by a worker, according to police.

Dina Jo Thomas, Renesha's mother, lives in Austin, but she said she wouldn't be able to rest until she can bury her daughter in Galveston, where her family is from.

"She was a beautiful woman, and it's puzzling," Dina Jo said.

HPD has not mentioned a motive, but Thomas said she had a gut feeling about why her daughter died. "People who don't know how to deal with rejection. I believe that this is one of that types of situation."

The medical examiner's report shows she had multiple wounds and ruled her death a homicide. Thomas said her emotions go between anger and numbness while she waits for a final goodbye.

"I just want to get her and make sure she's at peace. That's all I want. I don't want anything else. I just want to put her to rest and just lay her down for the last time."

Renesha's family and Houston police investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward.

Any information can be relayed to HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

