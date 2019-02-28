Authorities in North Carolina say a woman posed as her daughter at a county courthouse before she was jailed on existing warrants.The Chatham County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets 44-year-old Uganda Spencer of Sanford appeared at the Chatham County Justice Center in Pittsboro on Feb. 22 posing as her daughter.Deputies discovered Uganda Spencer's true identity during processing, then found three outstanding warrants and a criminal summons under her name.In addition to her arrest, Uganda Spencer was charged with felony identity theft, common law forgery, resisting a public officer and felony financial card theft. She is jailed on $10,000 bond and it's not known if she has an attorney.