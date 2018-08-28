A student at Morton Ranch High School was arrested Tuesday, accused of a terroristic threat.A letter by the school's principal was sent to parents and staff regarding the arrest made by Katy ISD police.The letter does not specify the threat, but principal Julie Hinson said no actions were taken by the suspect.The principal also urged adults to make the incident a "teachable moment" to their children."Please confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe and to report all unsafe issues to an administrator or teacher," Hinson wrote.Most importantly, the letter stated, no one was harmed by the threat.Katy ISD's fall semester started on August 15.