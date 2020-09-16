u.s. & world

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, injuring at least 22 people, authorities said.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE showed two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. The development also includes a children's hospital near the accident site.

At least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS reported. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

TV footage showed one of the crane operators still inside the crane cabin, although it did not appear to be damaged.

Authorities described it as a "crane collision" and a "structural collapse," but they did not immediately provide more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasaustintexas newscrane accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a slow moving storm
Vanessa Guillen bill being presented on Capitol Hill today
Firefighters exhausted, resources run thin amid West Coast wildfires
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HFD Captain Tommy Searcy to be laid to rest
Vanessa Guillen bill being presented on Capitol Hill today
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a slow moving storm
Pasadena firefighter pinned between 2 firetrucks during apartment fire
No probable cause found to charge teen with woman's murder
Texas could restart the reopening process this week
Couple tips favorite diner waitress with a car
Show More
Houston man wanted for sex assault of a child
Sickle cell could cause COVID-19 vulnerability, research shows
Houston's Nutcracker Market cancels crowds but will still let you shop
2 HPD officers in SUV when it flipped during chase
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of a "less humid" front
More TOP STORIES News