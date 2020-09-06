Moody Gardens annual winter tradition 'Holiday in the Gardens' is back

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's already September, and while the temperature in Houston isn't dropping just yet, we can still look forward to what's to come this fall and winter.
Moody Gardens' annual holiday season event "Holiday in the Gardens" is back.
This year, the event will feature six attractions, including the Festival of Lights mile-long trail that takes visitors around the island to see more than one million lights, according to the park's website.
The Ice Land attraction won't be one of the activities to be featured this year because the ice carving team responsible for setting it up isn't able to make it to Houston from China due to the pandemic, the park said on Facebook.
"This year is different and we have made the necessary modifications to allow our guests to relax and have a safe and enjoyable experience," said Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt, who added that the outdoor setting is ideal for social distancing. "It has been a long and challenging year and we are so pleased to be able to provide a venue for families to celebrate the season together responsibly."
Opening day is Nov. 21. Tickets go on sale on Sunday, Sept. 6 on the Moody Gardens website.
