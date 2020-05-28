SkyEye video shows strong winds tear through roofs, rip trees in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye 13 flew over a car dealership in Pasadena soon after extreme winds roared through Wednesday evening.Video from SkyEye shows the metal roof of Monument Chevrolet was sliced off through the middle.Debris went flying everywhere.One of the owners is convinced a tornado did the damage.He said it all started when he heard what sounded like a freight train."I looked up and I saw all kind of stuff flying around," said Carroll Smith. "I knew it was a tornado. It was powerful."Meanwhile a few miles away, a Pasadena neighborhood was left with a huge mess.Roofs came off, trees were ripped from their roots and soon after the rain stopped.Residents went outside to check on each other and start the clean up process.Miguel Garcia, a resident, said he heard the rumble and soon after decided to help his neighbors."I was picking up stuff on the roads and roofing," said Garcia. I heard everyone is OK. We don't have electricity, everyone's power is out."Just as fast as the storms rolled through, they were gone.There have been no reports of injuries.