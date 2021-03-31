community impact newspaper

Demolition crews raze Montrose-Westheimer corner

By MATT DULIN, COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
EMBED <>More Videos

Roadwork begins on Shepherd Drive in near Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas -- The demolition of a nearly 3-acre shopping center at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Westheimer Road is underway as international developer Skanska prepares the site for a potential mixed-use project.

Demolition permits for the site at 1001 Westheimer Road, Houston, were secured March 26, according to city of Houston records.

The shopping center formerly held a longtime Half Price Books location, a Spec's liquor store and Chinese restaurant 369 Oriental Bistro, among other tenants. A SignatureCare Emergency Center located there has relocated to 3209 Montrose Blvd., Houston.

The adjacent Kroger shopping center at 3300 Montrose Blvd., Houston, was shuttered in November. The site was purchased by a Georgia-based developer, according to Realty News Report, and may also be due for a demolition.

Skanska has not announced detailed plans for the Westheimer shopping center site.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. You can manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontxdothoustonconstructioncommunity impact newspaperroad safetyfreewayroad repairtraffic delaydetourpedestrians
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Rice University announces student body expansion
The future of the Astrodome could be decided by you
Montgomery ISD keeps masks, citing 'bureaucratic' contact tracing rules
Public hearing set for HISD District of Innovation plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 massage therapists come out in support of Deshaun Watson
Store cashier expresses 'disbelief, guilt' over George Floyd | LIVE
Hang on for a big drop in temperatures
2 former Texas sheriff deputies indicted in 2019 death of Black man
What can we expect for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season?
Tom Hanks son' accused of abusing girlfriend in Sugar Land home
What's happened in trial of officer charged in George Floyd's death
Show More
Whataburger thanks employees with more than $90M in bonuses
Selena's killer identified in 911 calls after shooting at motel
Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar now?
Details show similarities in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson
Black farmers fight for equality, land and long overdue help
More TOP STORIES News