Demolition crews raze Montrose-Westheimer corner

HOUSTON, Texas -- Theis underway as international developer Skanska prepares the site for a potential mixed-use project.Demolition permits for the site at 1001 Westheimer Road, Houston, were secured March 26, according to city of Houston records.The shopping center formerly held a longtime Half Price Books location, a Spec's liquor store and Chinese restaurant 369 Oriental Bistro, among other tenants. A SignatureCare Emergency Center located there has relocated to 3209 Montrose Blvd., Houston.The adjacent Kroger shopping center at 3300 Montrose Blvd., Houston, was shuttered in November. The site was purchased by a Georgia-based developer, according to Realty News Report, and may also be due for a demolition.Skanska has not announced detailed plans for the Westheimer shopping center site.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. You can manage your notifications from the settings tab.