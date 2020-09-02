$5K reward offered for info in murder of Montrose librarian

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who murdered a Montrose librarian.

Authorities said Ben Pride was attacked and murdered while walking home in June. Pride's body was found by bystanders on Sutton and Genesee near Midtown.

Police first thought he had been hit by a car and killed, but when the medical examiner arrived, investigators found five to 10 puncture wounds on his neck and chest.

SEE ALSO: Two men killed in separate Midtown homicides overnight

Investigators now believe he was stabbed to death.

Pride had worked at the Harris County Law Library for more than 19 years. In a tribute to Pride, the library described him as quiet, easy-going, and having a gentle demeanor.

Houston police said items were taken from Pride, but were later recovered. Police were not able to recover a work laptop that Pride had, and believe it may be in the suspect's possession.

Police and Pride's family are asking for the community's help with identifying the suspect responsible for his murder.
