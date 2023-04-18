Montgomery County man to spend life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole after he was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Chancese Cheyenne Brown, 42, received a life sentence on Friday, but the case goes back to 2018, when prosecutors said they presented evidence that shows Brown sexually abused a child in a trailer he called his "man cave."

According to authorities, Brown would take the victim there, showing the child anime pornography and other sexually explicit material.

He also posed as a "sex instructor" to groom and later sexually abuse the victim.

After the child moved from Brown's property, she saw a Kid Chat poster at school that included the phone number 1-888-Kid Chat (543-2428) and reported the abuse to Montgomery County officials.

Kid Chat is described as a way to provide students, parents and personnel with a confidential avenue for reporting concerns for children's safety.

Authorities conducted forensic interviews with multiple children in Conroe. Law enforcement then executed a search warrant at Brown's property.

Detectives said they found numerous items within the so-called "man cave," including sex toys and electronic evidence that corroborated what the victim told law enforcement.

On Thursday, April 13, Brown, who pleaded not guilty, was quickly convicted by a jury of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

During the punishment phase, prosecutors also presented evidence for Brown's prior conviction for assault family violence. The state also presented additional digital forensics evidence from Brown's property that depicted acts of extreme sexual deviation including bestiality.

Brown was sentenced to life in prison the next day. He will not be eligible for parole.

ABC13's 24/7 livestream is in the video player above. Find updates on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.