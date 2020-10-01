Montgomery Co. man charged with sexually assaulting 2 young girls

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 71-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two young girls.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Dalton Wayne Campbell sexually assaulted two girls, ages 4 and 6, who live nearby him.

Investigators said Campbell had attempted to coerce many of the children in the area into coming over to his house by giving them gifts.

Dalton also sought employment throughout his life that put him in close contact with children, according to investigators.

Dalton is being held on a $140,000 bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in close contact with Dalton, or who have allowed their children to be in close contact with Dalton, to please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 in reference to Case# 20A156159.
