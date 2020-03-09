Montgomery County deputy arrested on child porn charges

A Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputy constable faces felony charges related to child pornography.

Deputy Daniel Lynch is accused of receiving and distributing child porn, after the Texas Rangers and Homeland Security personnel received a cyber-tip, according to the Pct. 3 Constable's Office.

Agents met with the constable's office, who cooperated with the investigation.

Lynch, who has also previously worked for Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 28. A warrant was also served at Lynch's home at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say Lynch reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and was immediately terminated.
