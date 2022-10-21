'Carnage and chaos': Monster Jam showcase to be at NRG Stadium in Houston

The popular Monster Jam showcase tour is set for Houston this Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, things will get really loud and really big, like Monster-big at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The popular Monster Jam showcase, featuring drivers in 12,000-pound monster trucks competing in all sorts of high-octane competitions, hits Houston this weekend and will take over NRG on a huge dirt track converted from the typical Texans football turf.

The event will begin with a "pit party" from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and then the main event will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets and pit passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person by visiting the venue box office.

Guinness World Record title holder and driver of the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Bryce Kenny spoke with ABC13 from the track inside the stadium about what it is like to be in the truck.

"It's like riding a bull sometimes. It's amazing to think we get these trucks 20, 30 feet in the air, doing backflips, in something that's 12,000 pounds," Kenny said. "It's such a surreal feeling, a little bit of carnage and a little bit of chaos."

