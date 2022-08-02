Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asking federal government for additional monkeypox vaccines

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Public health officials and local leaders in the Houston and Harris County region are calling for more resources to help contain the spread of monkeypox.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is set to provide an update Tuesday morning on the response to the virus in the area, including requests to increase supply of the vaccine amid growing demand.

SEE ALSO: Monkeypox numbers expected to rise due to increased testing, expert says

This comes as two more children have tested positive for monkeypox, this time in Indiana.

Last month, federal officials confirmed that two other children in the U.S. had tested positive, one a toddler in California and the other an infant, who is also a non-U.S. resident, that tested while traveling through Washington, D.C.

At this time, the majority of monkey cases confirmed domestically and globally in the current outbreak have been detected in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. However, health officials have repeatedly stressed that the virus does not discriminate, and anyone exposed to monkeypox can contract the virus.

People are most commonly infected by close person-to-person contact, including intimate contact, though it is possible for the disease to also spread through respiratory secretions or by "touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox," according to the CDC.

The news of additional pediatric monkeypox cases come amidst growing pressure from officials across the country for the U.S. to declare a public health emergence for the outbreak.

In late July, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an "extraordinary event" that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response.

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

Monkeypox: Everything you need to know about symptoms, spread, treatment and vaccines

One of Houston's top doctor says 'we're behind' in efforts to contain monkeypox outbreak

ABC News contributed to this report.