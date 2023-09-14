Man called person of interest after body of missing woman found was not involved in her death: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a man previously called a person of interest after a woman was found dead in a car parked in a busy west Houston parking garage was not involved in her death.

Houston police released surveillance images of the man and his car on Monday, Sept. 11. In an update on Thursday, officials said they interviewed the man and do not believe he was involved in the death of 22-year-old Monica Alcantar.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man wanted by HPD for questioning regarding death of woman who was found in parking garage

Investigators did not provide any information on leads for a different possible suspect.

A badly decomposed body was found in a parking garage at 9889 Bellaire Boulevard on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Family members later identified the victim as Alcantar, who had been been missing for two weeks.

Briony Amador, Alcantar's aunt, told ABC13 her niece was last seen leaving Leawood Condominiums on Aug. 26.

Alcantar's family reported her missing to Houston police on Aug. 30.

"People need to stop looking for her because she's found," Amador said through tears.

READ MORE: Body found in parking garage in Chinatown identified as missing 22-year-old woman

On Sunday, Alcantar's body was found in the driver's seat of her car in a parking garage at the Dun Huang Plaza, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

Amador said Alcantar was injured during Army boot camp but hoped to return one day. She was working in retail, and in the time she was missing, her family hoped she was just taking a break. The reality has been devastating. They have no idea what happened to her.

"It's going to take time to process, but we're going to remember her in life, and not in death," Amador said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.