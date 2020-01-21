Mom's warning to parents after 10-month-old falls into air vent

COBURG, Oregon -- An Oregon mom is sharing her terrifying experience on social media as a reminder to parents to think of even the smallest safety hazards.

"I've never felt fear quite like that," Saydie Reedy recalled of the moment of panic.

Reedy told KVAL she had turned her head for just a minute to wash dishes. When she noticed on her 10-month and 3-year-old sons were quiet, she saw 10-month-old Kolson was gone.

When she couldn't find him, Reedy said it was her 3-year-old who pointed at the vent and said, "Baby in."

Reedy said the family had been doing construction on their home and had not screwed down the screen on the vent. She called police the moment she realized Kolson may have fallen into the vent.

"I'm sure dispatch thought I was crazy because I was freaking and, you know, screaming," Reedy said.

This was a call Coburg Police Chief Larry Larson says they had not heard before and rushed to get the baby.

An officer entered through the tiny crawl space underneath the house, where he found Kolson and was able to lift him back up for other officers to grab him.

"I've never felt so relieved. I'm pretty sure I was bawling," Reedy said.

Days after the incident, Reedy took Kolson to the station to thank the officer who saved him. She says the photo of Kolson and Officer Wilson is getting a special spot in his baby book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonbaby rescuedbabyair suck vent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman leading chase in U-Haul ran over, killed suspect, police say
Patchy frost Tuesday morning, soggy weather Wednesday
Wife accused of murdering husband: 'It was an accident'
Liberty Co. deputy injured in motorcycle crash on I-10
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
First look at Houston-area's Margaritaville resort
Monkey that went missing during burglary in Galveston found dead
Show More
3 children, all under 4 years old, found dead inside Arizona home
ABC13's Morning News
Peter takes away a rose after many call one woman 'fake'
73-year-old accused of exposing himself to kids at library
6-year-old hero: Girl saves family from devastating home fire
More TOP STORIES News