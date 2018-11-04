A Kansas mom is warning others after she says someone tried to kidnap her 9-week-old baby as she shopped at a Target store.Rachel Youngs was buying groceries Friday morning when she says a woman with a dog approached her in the baby goods section.Youngs said the stranger complimented her how cute her baby was. She let the woman hold the child before things got weirder."I made a comment on how cute her dog was, and she went around to the front of my cart and made a comment about how cute my baby is," she said. "She made a comment saying, 'yeah, I'll trade you my dog for your baby,' and I thought she was just joking," Youngs said.Youngs said the woman started to walk away with the baby but gave the child back. Police haven't charged the stranger.