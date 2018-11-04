Kansas mom's warning after her baby was nearly kidnapped while at Target

Baby nearly kidnapped at a Target in Kansas

By
A Kansas mom is warning others after she says someone tried to kidnap her 9-week-old baby as she shopped at a Target store.

Rachel Youngs was buying groceries Friday morning when she says a woman with a dog approached her in the baby goods section.

Youngs said the stranger complimented her how cute her baby was. She let the woman hold the child before things got weirder.

"I made a comment on how cute her dog was, and she went around to the front of my cart and made a comment about how cute my baby is," she said. "She made a comment saying, 'yeah, I'll trade you my dog for your baby,' and I thought she was just joking," Youngs said.

Youngs said the woman started to walk away with the baby but gave the child back. Police haven't charged the stranger.
