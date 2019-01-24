EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5035851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism

Jarissa Young says she does not want any mother to feel the pain she is going through.The mother of three in Texas City lost her middle child, 7-year-old Xavion Young, two weeks ago after he wandered from their home and drowned in a pond.Xavion was autistic and non-verbal.Young says while her son did not have a history of wandering, she recently noticed he was showing interest in water.For this reason, she requested with the Costa Mariposa apartment complex to have her door locks raised or additional locks added.Young showed ABC13 the correspondence from the NRP Group, which manages the complex, acknowledging her request back in September.She says after moving in, she asked the complex a number of times about the lock, to which she was asked to wait.Young, who plans to take legal action, says it's not about the money, but accountability and continuing to fight for Xavion.NRP Group released the following statement: