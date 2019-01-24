Mom was concerned over door locks before son's drowning in Texas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas City mother says death of her son could have been prevented.

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Jarissa Young says she does not want any mother to feel the pain she is going through.

The mother of three in Texas City lost her middle child, 7-year-old Xavion Young, two weeks ago after he wandered from their home and drowned in a pond.

Xavion was autistic and non-verbal.

Young says while her son did not have a history of wandering, she recently noticed he was showing interest in water.

For this reason, she requested with the Costa Mariposa apartment complex to have her door locks raised or additional locks added.

Young showed ABC13 the correspondence from the NRP Group, which manages the complex, acknowledging her request back in September.

She says after moving in, she asked the complex a number of times about the lock, to which she was asked to wait.

EMBED More News Videos

Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism


Young, who plans to take legal action, says it's not about the money, but accountability and continuing to fight for Xavion.

NRP Group released the following statement:

Our thoughts remain with Xavion's family during this difficult time. Investigations are currently ongoing, and therefore, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
autismTexas CityHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting
Man charged in Grand Pkwy wrong-way crash that killed 2
Abuse victims await list of accused Catholic priests
Houston's FIFA World Cup hosting bid gets a logo
University mistakenly emails 430 acceptance letters
Chuck Norris wants lookalikes for his 5K run
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
2 workers injured during explosion at industrial facility
Show More
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Senate votes down dueling bills to reopen government
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Woman shot outside business in southwest Houston
More News