'I'll be back in 30 minutes,' Mom of teen killed recalls last conversation before shooting

A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen during an altercation in southeast Houston.Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of an assault in progress at the 7300 block of Lindencrest.Police say a woman told them she was reportedly assaulted by her husband. Police say they also found a teen on the stairwell with a gunshot wound to the head.The woman's husband was taken into custody at the scene."The information we are getting is, the victim came over (here) to hang out with the suspect. For whatever reason, there was some sort of verbal altercation, gunshots were heard and that's when the female caller observed the young Hispanic male who she knows as 'Chino' on the steps here," Sgt. Joshua Horn with the Houston Police Department said.The victim's mother, Maribel Chino identified the teen as 15-year-old Guillermo Chino. Maribel tells ABC13 she was waiting for Guillermo to come back from visiting a friend when she heard the gunshots."He just told me, 'Mom, I'll be back in 30 minutes.' I waited out there for him and heard two shots," Maribel said.Maribel says Guillermo was a good son to her and they would talk all the time. She also said she knows the suspect who allegedly killed her son."I know this person. A couple of days ago, he called my son, my husband answered but he hung up the phone," Maribel said.Detectives say they are interviewing the 38-year-old suspect identified as Damien Desvignes. They are working to figure out what led to the assault of the woman and the teen's shooting.