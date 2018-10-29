BREAKING: mom of 2yo missing in College Station has been arrested. Tiaundra Christon, 21, is charged w false reporting to police officer. Investigators have NOT said where little girl is. #abc13 https://t.co/mgiifN5bM7 pic.twitter.com/AV2hOr8hnf — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 29, 2018

Authorities have arrested and charged a mother whose 2-year-old daughter went missing from a College Station park on Sunday.Tiaundra Christon, 21, is charged with child endangerment and making a false report to police. She was booked into the Brazos County jail.College Station police had been searching for her daughter, Hazana Anderson, for the last 24 hours.Investigators are still unsure where the girl is.Hazana was reportedly last seen Sunday morning at Gabbard Park at 1201 Dexter Dr. S.According to the police department's Facebook post, Hazana's mother said she arrived at the park with her daughter around 8 a.m. She then said she returned to her car to get a bottle for Hazana.Upon returning from her car, the mother discovered the 2-year-old had vanished from her stroller.Two fishermen later told police they heard the mom screaming for help.Hazana is described as a black female, approximately 3' tall and weighing 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The 2-year-old was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, with a black "girl squad" shirt, cream-colored pants, dark pink shoes, and a purple beanie.Police say Hazana also has a dark-colored birthmark around her big toe on her left foot.Hazana's father, Taboerick Anderson, says Christon started acting strange and avoiding him within the last couple months.Anderson says he spoke to Christon briefly after she reported their daughter missing and immediately got a bad feeling."Terror, panic, confusion, worry, dread, resentment, just a lot of mixed emotions," Anderson said.He told ABC13 that Christon lives in Bryan and it's not like her to go to that park, which is usually pretty quiet.On Sunday, divers with the Harris County Sheriff's Office searched the pond at the park. They also used a drone and dogs to check the woods.Police stated later Sunday night that the investigation in the park was completed, and officers were expecting to canvass nearby neighborhoods.The 2-year-old's family also searched and handed out flyers."I just want her back. Wherever she's at, I just want her back," said Velt Burns, the girl's aunt.Christon is being held on a $2,000 bond.Anyone with information in regards to Hazana's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 979-764-3600.