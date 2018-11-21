EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4235660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fr. Manuel bonded out of jail today, but questions still remain about how the case was handled by the church

Ahead of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston publishing a list of all clergy "credibly accused' of sexual abuse, a mother of one alleged victim isn't hopeful the priest her son says abused him will be on it.Carol LaBonte, of Spring, has been frustrated with the church she loves for years."It has been covered up and covered up and covered up," she said. "I've had it."When her now-adult son, John LaBonte, who does not live in Texas anymore, was 16, she says he was sexually abused by a priest who sent him an incriminating letter."I know you were upset by what happened and I don't want you to be and I really love you," she recalled elements of the letter.Her son reported it to the Church and then went public in 2002. All these years later, that priest still presides over Prince of Peace Catholic Church near Tomball. ABC13 is not naming the priest because he has not been charged with a crime."Can you believe it? Yeah, yeah and it's a very successful parish. It's very big, very wealthy, very successful," Carol said.Last month, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, promised transparency in the form of a list outing priests "credibly accused." The list has been promised by the end of January 2019. DiNardo has been critical of the Church's handling of the sex abuse scandal, but Labonte believes he's part of the problem and doesn't expect to see her son's alleged abuser on the list."I don't have any faith in DiNardo," she said. "I don't know him personally. Everything I've seen of him doesn't give me any hope."The response to Eyewitness News from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston also includes a response to a CBS News investigation that reported on the list.