SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A mother was killed after a pickup truck crashed into her vehicle off the Gulf Freeway in the city of South Houston early Monday morning, police say.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of College Avenue, east of the freeway.
Authorities tell ABC13 the woman was driving an SUV with a 1-year-old child and grandmother inside, when the pickup crossed over into her lanes and slammed into her head-on.
The mother died at the scene. The grandmother and child were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but with non life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the driver of the silver Ford pickup was not hurt, but may have been intoxicated.
The College Avenue and Easthaven Boulevard intersection is closed.
