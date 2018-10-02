California mother holds burglar at gunpoint after her 7-year-old daughter spots him in garage

EMBED </>More Videos

A CA mother is being applauded for her quick thinking after she held a burglar at gunpoint in her home until police could arrive. (KGET)

TAFT, California (KTRK) --
A California mother is being applauded for her quick thinking after she held a burglar at gunpoint in her home until police could arrive.

The scene, which was all caught on camera, unfolded Sunday morning in Taft, California.

Brittany Morse said it seemed like a typical morning until her children noticed something was amiss -- her laptop was missing even though she had just used it the night before.

While searching for the device, Morse said it was her 7-year-old daughter who found the alleged burglar in their garage.

"She opened the door, she sees him there, and slams it shut, screaming, running back to me," Morse told KGET.

SEE ALSO: Gun-toting grandma shoots man accused of exposing himself in SE Houston


Morse said she locked her children in one room and then grabbed a gun she had just bought two weeks earlier. She then cornered the man from the doorway of her garage as she called 911.

"I told the dispatch, 'I believe he has a knife on him.' And I told him, 'You come near me, you take one step toward me, I will shoot you,'" she said.

Police showed up two minutes later and arrested 25-year-old Aoreliorho Velasco.

Surveillance footage revealed the man broke in through the rear door just before 6:30 a.m., but he wasn't found until 9 a.m.

"If he would've come in the house while me and my children were awake, I don't know what he would've done," Morse said. "But I wasn't going to sit there and find out."
RELATED: Deputies release surveillance video of violent home invasion in east Harris County

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies release surveillance video of violent home invasion in east Harris County



The woman said the man took her laptop and some food.

"He went through my purse. He didn't take my credit cards; he didn't take the money I had in my purse. He took bananas,"Morse said.

Velasco was charged with first-degree burglary.

Raleigh police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking
Raleigh police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a man at an ATM and then hijacked his car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarygunsbreak-incaliforniacrimecaught on videosurveillance videoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Missing girl met person of interest on Meet Me site
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder after shooting at mall
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Pearland is 3rd fastest growing city in the US: Survey
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Show More
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Dog owners give pets 'Freedom Burgers' to honor dog rescuer
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
More News