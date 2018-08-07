Police say a man accused of pleasuring himself was shot when he tried to break into a woman's home in southeast Houston.The sign outside Granny Jean's home on Cherrydale says "Save the drama for your mamma."By phone, the 68-year-old grandmother told Eyewitness News the drama showed up at her house late Tuesday afternoon, and he was riding a bike."Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him," Jean said.Granny Jean wasn't playing, but the man wouldn't take no for an answer, she says.That is when she grabbed her pistol."And he kept coming and reached for my door after it was locked, so I shot through the door," Jean said.One shot, and she didn't miss. The man was struck in the chest by a bullet."I don't bother nobody, I don't get in nobody's business," Jean said. "It's just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him."Police say the 38 year-old man had to have surgery but he's expected to be okay. The suspect is no stranger to police.Investigators tell me the man was arrested last week for running naked around on Bellfort. He was out on bond but found himself at the wrong house on Tuesday.Mrs. Jean has some words for anyone who wants to bring drama again to her doorstep."They better stay away."