Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old boy flees with gun: HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a 14-year-old boy who police say ran away after a mother found his 5-year-old sister shot.

Houston police say it happened in the 4600 block of W. 34 Street near Mangum in northwest Houston.

Officers told ABC13 a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot. The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.

The woman told Houston police the 14-year-old boy was panicking. She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.

While the 14-year-old is missing, it wasn't clear who shot the little girl, police said.

According to authorities, the 5-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.



