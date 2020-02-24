Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old boy flees with gun: HPD says

Houston police say it happened in the 4600 block of W. 34 Street near Mangum in northwest Houston.
Officers told ABC13 a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot. The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.
The woman told Houston police the 14-year-old boy was panicking. She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.
While the 14-year-old is missing, it wasn't clear who shot the little girl, police said.
According to authorities, the 5-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.
