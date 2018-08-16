DES MOINES --A month after Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts went missing, Vice President Mike Pence on Air Force Two invited her family and her boyfriend aboard Air Force Two to express his concern.
"It was a very warm visit," Mollie's father Rob told KCRG on Wednesday night. "He showed genuine compassion towards Mollie and our family for the disappearance."
The vice president spoke with Tibbetts, Mollie's brothers Jake and Scott, and her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, in a meeting that lasted about 20 minutes, according to the Des Moines Register.
During the meeting, Pence gave Mr. Tibbetts a "bear hug," a staffer led the group in prayer, and Pence passed along President Donald Trump's best wishes, Mollie's father told the Register.
Tibbetts, 20, was last seen on a jog on July 18. She was staying with her boyfriend and his brother for the summer but was home alone with the dogs while they were out of town. Investigators have said neither Jack brother is a suspect.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Pence took time before giving a speech at an America First Policies ''Tax Cuts to Put America First'' event to say a few words about the Tibbetts family. He vowed that the federal government would continue to assist local authorities in the search.
"As a father I can't imagine what the family of Mollie Tibbetts is going through," he said. "I just want Mollie's family to know you are on the hearts of every American and we will continue to work and we will continue to pray for Mollie's safe return."