MLB playoff tracker: Who has clinched, plus scenarios, schedule

The 2023 MLB regular season is in its final day, and the MLB playoff field is now set.

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Braves became the first team to clinch a postseason berth,following it up by winning the NL East.The Los Angeles Dodgers joined them by clinching the NL West, and the Milwaukee Brewers secured the NL Central title. Soon after, theBaltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Raysboth secured their spots to play in October before a slew of teams sealed their spots on the penultimate day of the season.

Even with all 12 playoff spots now claimed, there are still seeding places to be decided as October begins.

Where do the current playoff matchups stand? What games should you be paying attention to today? And what does the playoff schedule look like? We have everything you need to know as the regular season winds down.

Who is in?

Atlanta Braves

With a win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, the Braves became the first team to punch a ticket to this year's playoffs -- their sixth straight postseason berth. Atlanta followed it up by clinching the NL East crown with a victory in Philadelphialast week.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers secured their 10th NL West crown in the past 11 seasons with a victory over the Mariners last week, making L.A. the second team to punch its ticket to this postseason.

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles secured a playoff berth with a walk-off win in the 11th inning against the Rays. Baltimore followed it up by clinching the AL East crown with its 100th win of the season on Sept. 28.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays will host the wild card series as the No. 4 seed.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers clinched a playoff spot with a blowout win over the Marlins and secured the NL Central title on Tuesday night.

Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins clinched the AL Central title with a win over the Angelslast week.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies clinched a playoff spot with a win against the Pirates on Tuesday -- and just a few hours later secured the No. 4 overall seed when the Cubs lost. Philadelphia will host the No. 5 overall seed for a wildcard series.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins continued their surprising regular-season surge, clinching their first playoff berth since 2020 with a win over the Pirates on Saturday night.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers clinched a playoff spot by beating the Mariners on Saturday night.

Toronto Blue Jays

Despite a loss to the Rays earlier in the day, the Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot with Seattle's loss on Saturday night.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Just after the Marlins secured a spot, the Diamondbacks completed the National League playoff field when the Reds lost to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Houston Astros

On a Saturday night filled with teams punching their postseason tickets, the Astros completed the 12-team field by beating the D-backs and eliminating the Mariners.

What are this October's MLB playoff matchups as it stands now?

American League

Wild-card round: (6) Astros* at (3) Twins*, (5) Blue Jays* at (4) Rays*

ALDS: Twins/Astros vs. (2) Rangers*, Rays/Blue Jays vs. (1) Orioles*

National League

Wild-card round: (6) D-backs* at (3) Brewers*, (5) Marlins* at (4) Phillies*

NLDS: Brewers/D-backs vs. (2) Dodgers*, Phillies/Marlins vs. (1) Braves*

* -- clinched playoff spot

Breaking down the AL race

Despite spending much of the season atop the AL East, the Rays find themselves the top wild-card team in the American League after the Orioles took sole possession of first place in the division in late July. The Toronto Blue Jaysjoined them by securing a wild-card spot.

TheTexas Rangers, like the Rays, led the division for more than 100 days this season but enter the final day with theHouston Astrosright behind them. The Minnesota Twinswill be the AL Central's sole representative in October.

Breaking down the NL race

We won't have any final day divisional drama in the NL -- the NL East and West were both locked up early, and the Milwaukee Brewers have long held first place in the NL Central, too.

The wild-card race is where it came down to the final days, after the Phillies claimed the first wild-card spot and theMiami Marlinsjoined them in the field with the Diamondbacks following.

Game of the day

The 'Astros face the Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Sunday at 3:10 p.m.

Playoff schedule

Wild-card series

Best of three, all games at better seed's stadium

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 5*

Division series

Best of five

ALDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 8

Game 3: Tuesday Oct. 10

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 11*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 13*

NLDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 12*

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 14*

League championship series

Best of seven

ALCS

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 15

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 16

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 19

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 20*

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 22*

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 23*

NLCS

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 16

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 19

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 20

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 21*

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 23*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 24*

World Series

Best of seven

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1*

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3*

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4*

* If necessary